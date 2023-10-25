For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights the rain activity slowly moving from eastern West Texas to eastern Texas as some clouds will still linger around with muggy conditions. However, more sunshine will start to return this afternoon for much of The Basin with temperatures reaching the 70’s and lower 80’s for most. Some scattered showers are possible in southeastern areas of the region with rumbles of thunder possibly striking around The Rio Grande. East-southeasterly winds to start will allow for the humidity to stick around today, but with more sun than clouds returning tomorrow, southeasterly winds will switch more from the southwest with warmer air ahead.