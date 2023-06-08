For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights how most of yesterday’s strong thunderstorms have moved away or dissipated this morning. The most-dense smoke levels from The Canadian wildfires will remain well northeast of West Texas, but a little bit of near surface smoke will be present. Skies are starting off partly cloudy as more sunshine later today will allow for temperatures to rise as southerly winds pick up. While a couple storms may form in The Davis Mountains, rain may also develop locally in eastern areas of The Basin after temperatures rise into the upper 80’s, 90’s, and low triple digits. Some clouds will linger around tomorrow, but most will be rain-free as temperatures will stay close to normal.