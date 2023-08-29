For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. After the stormy day yesterday, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips predicts the rain coverage today to be not as widespread, but temperatures will be slightly below normal. Along with a few leftover showers with rumbles of thunder possible throughout the day, partly cloudy skies will keep high temperatures confined to the high 70’s, 80’s, and lower 90’s for many. As the cool front continues to sag to the southeast of The Basin, muggy conditions will still be present today as easterly winds dominate the region, but more sunshine tomorrow will eventually warm things back up above normal for many.