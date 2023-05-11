For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. The influx of moisture has overtaken The Basin, but Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips still expects rain activity to be isolated throughout the day as conditions are slightly drier than the past couple of days. Despite the partly to mostly sunny skies, northwesterly winds have brought in milder temperatures as many will struggle to reach the upper 70’s, 80’s, and low 90’s this afternoon. Thunderstorms will mostly be confined to the higher terrain or east of the region today, but some of those storms will start to creep eastward tomorrow with south-southwesterly winds picking up occasionally.