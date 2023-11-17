For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Windy West Texas conditions, as well as in southeast New Mexico, will be the big story throughout the day as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects mostly clear skies, but some patchy blowing dust. Temperatures will once again rise above normal for this time of the year, but not quite as much as yesterday with many reaching the upper 60’s, 70’s, and lower 80’s in the earlier parts of the afternoon. Westerly winds will switch a little bit more from the northwest, allowing for cooler air to seep in from the north. The collision of drier air to the west with the humid air remaining to the east of The Basin will cause this pattern change to come, but then to go quickly by the weekend as mostly clear skies with cooler air will be the result with lighter winds.