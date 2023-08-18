For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. As a weak frontal boundary drags to the southeast of West Texas, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects slightly lower high temperatures. As rain activity once again becomes nearly non-existent for many, the mostly sunny skies will allow temperatures to rise into the upper 90’s and triple digits. As temperatures rise, winds from the south-southeast will supply the heating of the atmosphere, but also, the lingering humidity in the lower levels of the atmosphere. As rainfall will remain few and far while being mostly confined to western areas of The Basin this weekend, the muggier trend will continue despite plenty of sunshine to go around.