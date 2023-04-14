For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Another muggy day will ensue in far-eastern areas of West Texas, but Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects a weather pattern change to ensue later today as a cold front eventually comes through. Before then, along with some clouds, temperatures will reach the 70’s, 80’s, and lower 90’s. Then, as quick-hitting isolated thunderstorms move through for a few areas later today, southerly winds will switch more from the west in earnest as drier air will return overnight. Seasonably very mild air will still ensue this weekend despite this change in the weather pattern.