For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. While far eastern West Texas is starting off more humid, most are starting off not only relatively dry, but relatively mild as well. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects a few passing clouds as temperatures will eventually skyrocket into the upper 70’s, 80’s, and lower 90’s by The Rio Grande. While winds will start off generally from the south-southwest, by the afternoon, a change in winds from the southeast will provide more moisture with higher chances for a few isolated thunderstorms to form in The Trans Pecos. Rain chances will still be low but still possible tomorrow as temperatures will be a little bit below normal.