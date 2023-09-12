For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights the leftover thunderstorms with plenty of clouds across The Basin this morning as temperatures have dropped significantly. As the cold front that produced those storms continues to move south throughout the day, more storms will fire off in The Trans Pecos as plenty of clouds will limit high temperatures in the upper 60’s, 70’s, 80’s, and low 90’s, slightly below normal for this time of year. A few isolated storms are possible in the northern Basin today, but most of the rain activity will push southward and mostly dissipate through tomorrow. However, conditions will remain muggy as easterly winds will remain persistent in the short-term.