For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Yesterday’s cold front brought in a few spotty thunderstorms, but conditions have quickly dried out and cooled off ever since then. Morning temperatures ranging from the upper 40’s to the mid 60’s will struggle to rise into the upper 70’s, 80’s, and lower 90’s Basinwide as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects partly to mostly clear skies throughout the day. As conditions continue to dry out ahead, temperatures will start to rebound.