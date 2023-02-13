For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Rain has fallen in parts of The Basin in the past 24 hours as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects more to come later today in the form of isolated thunderstorms. Many areas above the freezing mark this morning will give way to temperatures that will reach the upper 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s, depending on where the rain activity sets up. Winds may be a bit strong at times where more-organized storms may develop. As the low pressure system then moves eastward tonight, drier air will eventually ensue on Valentine’s Day tomorrow with near-normal high temperatures and stronger westerly wind gusts.