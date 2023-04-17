For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. As temperatures climb a little bit more than this past weekend, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips also expects southerly winds and more moisture across The Basin atmosphere to increase. Combining these ingredients together, a few isolated thunderstorms may form in the higher terrain and in The Trans Pecos this afternoon. Before then, temperatures will rise into the upper 70’s, 80’s, and low 90’s. A few storms may creep closer to eastern areas this evening with the chance for rain still possible but generally low tomorrow with even warmer air inbound.
