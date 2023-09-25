For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. As a cool front sags to the southwest closer to West Texas, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects the higher chance for thunderstorms with lower high temperatures. However, temperatures will still likely reach at least a few degrees above normal in the upper 80’s and 90’s for most communities. Southerly winds will provide the seasonably very warm conditions this afternoon, but easterly winds will pick up the humidity. A few strong thunderstorms will form in parts of The Basin, The Trans Pecos, and into The Rio Grande later today before slowly moving southeast while weakening through tomorrow morning. While some will still experience rainfall tomorrow, more areas will start to eventually become sunnier and less muggy.