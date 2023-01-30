For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Morning temperatures below the freezing mark for many across The Basin will give way to higher temperatures than yesterday for southern areas, while a shallow but strong cold front will keep things very icy in northern areas because of freezing drizzle. Below-normal temperatures in the 20’s, 30’s, and low 40’s for many will strongly contrast to the 50’s, 60’s, and 70’s along The Rio Grande with a strong northeasterly breeze. As temperatures will be even lower tomorrow, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects even more clouds on the increase with even stronger wind gusts occasionally blowing dust as wintry precipitation will start to come down heavier.