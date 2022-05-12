For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips is expecting another substantial round of storms this week for this afternoon as despite these storms, many areas across West Texas will still be very warm with high temperatures in the upper 80’s and 90’s. After the storms move on through and dissipate tonight, clearer and slightly drier weather will take hold for the first half of tomorrow as winds will continue to be strong. However, storms may once again pop up later tomorrow.