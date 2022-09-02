For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Another day of muggy conditions will be the big story Basinwide as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects partly to mostly cloudy skies with a few showers and rumbles of thunder. High temperatures will be higher than days past, but will once again struggle to get close to normal with many areas only reaching the lower 80’s. However, come Labor day Weekend, a weather pattern change may slightly dry things out and consequently, warm things up by a couple of degrees. However, isolated storms may still form in some areas.