For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. As a broad area of stable atmospheric air remains over West Texas, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects only some thin cloud coverage, the hot air, the breeze from time to time, and the low relative humidity values. As temperatures skyrocket into the upper 90’s and triple digits, west-northwesterly winds will pick up northwest of The Trans Pecos while winds will be more from the south-southwest in eastern areas of The Basin. The early summerlike weather will continue as fire weather concerns will be prevalent.