Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips once again expects more sunshine than the few clouds on this Monday with more triple-digit temperatures returning across West Texas because of southerly winds returning. As temperatures skyrocket into the upper 90's and triple digits for many, the humid start will transition into drier air this afternoon. Very isolated rain activity will be confined to southwestern areas today as this trend will continue to be prevalent for tomorrow as stable air will continue to mostly dampen the Monsoonal flow of moisture in producing more-widespread rainfall. Despite even hotter air inbound tomorrow for some, low-level moisture will sneak on in a bit.