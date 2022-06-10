For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects morning temperatures in the mid-to-upper 60’s and 70’s to skyrocket above the century mark once more for many areas in The Basin. As those temperatures rise, so will those winds. This trend will last through the weekend and into at least the first half of next week as chances of rain will be low, for now.