For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. It’s a milder morning across West Texas as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips is strongly confident in not just the warmer trend, but also the breezier and drier conditions as well. High temperatures will reach the 90’s and 100’s for most areas today as even more areas will reach the triple digits this Memorial Day weekend with a high risk of fires.