For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Another day of triple-digit temperatures are likely Basinwide as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects mostly clear skies and dry conditions throughout the day. However, winds will start to pick up and clouds will start to return later today and by tomorrow, temperatures will be back below 100 degrees in some locations. Despite these weather changes, rainfall seems bleak.