For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. It’s a warm start as high temperatures will rise above the century mark for many areas in The Basin as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects mostly sunny skies and breezy conditions at times later this afternoon. However, as the day progresses into the overnight, skies will become cloudier and winds will pick up which will result in slightly higher chances of storms that may cool things off a little bit by tomorrow.