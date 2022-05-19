For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Combining the above-normal temperatures and breezy conditions, the fire threat will increase and dust may limit visibility at times as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips believes many areas across West Texas will exceed the century mark this afternoon. While temperatures are likely to remain above-normal over the next few days, winds will remain strong at times and skies will remain mostly clear.