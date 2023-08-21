For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects partly to mostly sunny skies with only a few weak thundershowers in the mountains and in southeastern areas while seasonably hot Basin air will ensue today. However, a noticeable weather pattern change will be underway very soon. For this afternoon, temperatures will reside in the high 80’s, 90’s, and triple digits with southeasterly winds allowing for the heat-up, but also, the uptick in humidity. In combination with The Monsoon flow of moisture to the west nearby, a tropical disturbance from the east will provide not only higher rain chances starting tomorrow, but also, much lower temperatures for many.
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now