For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Early summerlike weather conditions will be the big story across The Basin as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects more-humid conditions in eastern areas to keep things cooler than western areas. Either way, skies will be mostly sunny for most of the region with only a couple thunderstorms possible in The Trans Pecos as temperatures will skyrocket in the high 80’s, 90’s, and lower triple digits. Along with sunnier and hotter weather in the coming days, west-southwesterly winds will eventually dominate the region. Fire weather chances will increase.