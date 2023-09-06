For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Partly to mostly sunny skies with seasonably hot air will be the big story across West Texas today as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects temperatures to reach the upper 80’s, 90’s, and lower triple digits. Most of the isolated thunderstorm activity will be confined to the mountainous terrain of The Trans Pecos with very few storms firing off east of The Pecos River Valley. Winds will pick up from time to time with some of the strongest storms, but generally, southeasterly winds will result in the muggy conditions ensuing. A battle between a high pressure to the northeast and Monsoonal moisture to the west will ensue for the next few days.