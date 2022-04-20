For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips is tracking some humid conditions in eastern areas this morning but much drier and warmer conditions this afternoon with many areas reaching the 90-degree-mark. As those temperatures rise, so will those winds as there’s an elevated risk of fires for today, but some storms may pop up later in the week.
