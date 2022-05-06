For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. It was a very warm, a very sunny, and a very dry day across The Basin as high temperatures reached the 90’s for most places this afternoon. Combined with stronger winds, these conditions will increase the threat of fires this weekend as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips also expects widespread near-record high temperatures in the triple digits. It won’t be until next week until chances of much needed rainfall start to increase.