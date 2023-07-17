For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects more sunshine than clouds with widespread triple-digit temperatures returning across West Texas because of winds switching back more from the south. As temperatures skyrocket into the upper 90’s and triple digits for many, the humid start will transition into drier air this afternoon. Rain activity will be very sparse today as this trend will be even more prevalent for the next couple of days thanks to a high pressure system moving on it. With even hotter air inbound ahead, low-level moisture will still be around, especially in eastern areas.