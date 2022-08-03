For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. It’s a very mild morning in The Basin with strong wind gusts and very few clouds. Skies will remain mostly clear throughout the day and as a result of those southerly winds, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects many areas to be close to or slightly above 100 degrees. Despite the low chances of rain today across the region, a few more storms may pop up later this week in western areas with still slightly-above-normal temperatures.