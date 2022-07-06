For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Temperatures are starting off above normal in the 70’s in a majority of The Basin and Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips also expects above-normal temperatures this afternoon. Many areas will reach the mid-to-upper 90’s and triple digits as skies will be mostly sunny and wind gusts will be strong at times. Chances of much-needed rainfall will mostly be confined to the higher elevations.