It's a seasonably cool morning with temperatures ranging from the upper 40's, 50's, to the 60's across The Basin, but Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips predicts many areas to reach the upper 80's and 90's today with ample sunshine. Despite the rain-free conditions across the region, conditions will not be dry and breezy enough to promote high danger, so all in all, it will be a pleasant day. However, warmer, gustier, and even drier conditions will eventually elevate the fire danger risk in the coming days.