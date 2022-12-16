For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. While those winds didn’t shake things around, an earthquake did in The Basin as more aftershock earthquakes are possible. Meanwhile, the weather will remain quite as despite clouds increasing from the west into The Basin and winds lightening up while switching from the east, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights the below-normal trend in temperatures continuing. High temperatures reached the 40’s and 50’s for many, as much as 5-10 degrees below normal. Despite more clouds across the region, dry-enough air will greatly limit chances of rain and snow. However, chances of rain and snow will slightly increase later this weekend for some with a slow warmup as well.