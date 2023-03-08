For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. With thick clouds across West Texas today, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects lower temperatures as a result. Along with southeasterly winds bringing in more humid conditions this afternoon, temperatures will struggle to rise into the high 40’s, 50’s, 60’s, 70’s, and lower 80’s. While most areas will remain rainfree to start, even more moisture with more persistent southeasterly winds will bring in the higher chance for light rain later today with rumbles of thunder possible for eastern areas. It won’t be until later tomorrow when conditions will warm up and dry out a bit.