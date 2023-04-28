Another cold front is pushing through West Texas this evening, leading to a chilly start to the weekend! Will our temperatures stay cool until next week?
Don't Miss
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
by: Chase Menendez, Chase Menendez
Posted:
Updated:
Another cold front is pushing through West Texas this evening, leading to a chilly start to the weekend! Will our temperatures stay cool until next week?
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now