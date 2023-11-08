For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Seasonably warm and dry air will still hold out across West Texas today, but Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights how a developing low pressure system to the southwest, combined with a strong cold front approaching from the north, will bring in drastic changes late today. Thin passing clouds will allow for plenty of sunshine to warm things up into the upper 70’s, 80’s, and low 90’s this afternoon. Despite some increase in clouds, southwesterly winds for most of the day will allow for the dry air mass to hold on. However, a winter-like storm system will develop in The Basin from north to south by tomorrow morning as rain and a few wet snow showers will accompany the much lower temperatures, higher humidity, and stronger northeasterly winds.