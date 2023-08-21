For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects partly to mostly sunny skies with only a few weak thundershowers in the mountains and in southeastern areas while seasonably hot Basin air will ensue today. However, a noticeable weather pattern change is starting to be underway. This afternoon’s temperatures are residing in the high 80’s, 90’s, and triple digits with east-southeasterly winds allowing for the heat-up, but also, the uptick in humidity. In combination with The Monsoon flow of moisture to the west nearby, a tropical disturbance from the east will provide not only higher rain chances starting tomorrow, but also, much lower temperatures for many.