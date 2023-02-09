For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. With the cold start Basinwide, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips predicts that the near-freezing temperatures for many this morning will transition into not much of a warmup this afternoon with mostly sunny skies. As northerly winds return, temperatures will only rise into the 40’s, 50’s, and 60’s with comfortably dry air. Despite a few passing clouds from time to time tomorrow, the atmosphere will likely not produce precipitation, but temperatures will remain on the chilly side of things as well.
