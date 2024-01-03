For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Clearer skies have returned across the western two-thirds of West Texas as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights how yesterday’s weak low pressure system has moved off to the east. Stagnant air aloft will contrast with the lingering moisture at the surface with some dense fog, but conditions will gradually dry out throughout the day. Temperatures will be closer to normal later on with most reaching the upper 50’s and 60’s. South-southeasterly winds will be lighter than yesterday as the easterly winds will keep conditions a little humid in eastern areas of The Basin while drier air will hold on in The Trans Pecos. Another system will arrive tomorrow, but most will be free from precipitation despite the slightly lower high temperatures in the short term.