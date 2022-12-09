For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. While temperatures have still been above normal today with some lingering moisture in the air, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights the fog and the light rain for some. While temperatures ranged from the 50’s to the lower 70’s today, temperatures will drop into the high 30’s, 40’s, and 50’s for many overnight with some lingering clouds. While temperatures will rebound a bit for tomorrow, the next storm system that will mostly elude the region will drier air trying to return after some rain showers.