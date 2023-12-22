For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects rainy, misty, cloudy, and cool conditions across West Texas to depart today. As a Pacific low pressure system entered The Basin, it sucked in moisture from The Gulf of Mexico as showers will move in eastern areas while winds will be from the south-southeast, then from the southwest. Muggier conditions to start will then lead to drier air this afternoon with above-normal temperatures in the high 50’s, 60’s, and lower 70’s for many this afternoon. While this piece of energy in the atmosphere will move east by tomorrow with a brief period of warmer and drier air, another storm system will approach near the region early on Christmas Eve.