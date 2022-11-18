For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. While some areas are near or below freezing to start off this morning, southern areas closer to The Rio Grande are above the freezing mark as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects even more below-normal temperatures across West Texas. Along with more clouds, temperatures will range from the upper 30’s to the lower 60’s with stronger winds developing. These winds have switched more out of the northeast once again with even gloomier conditions for some tomorrow. Despite this cooldown, chances of precipitation will remain low despite the slight chance for light snow in eastern areas.