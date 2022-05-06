For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips is tracking many areas across West Texas to reach the 90’s for this afternoon, but at the cost of breezy and dry conditions elevating the risk of fire danger. Winds continue to be strong at times for this weekend with hot air as high temperatures will exceed 100 degrees in many areas, but with slim chances of much needed rain.