For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. A more-stagnant air mass has overtaken The Basin as despite some morning thunderstorms, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights how most will become free from rain. Seasonable temperatures will eventually reach the high 60’s, 70’s, and lower 80’s this afternoon as persistent winds will generally come from the east-northeast with patchy dust. Any thunderstorms that do form will be in far-southeastern areas and in far-southwestern areas of The Trans Pecos. Humidity will be lower Basinwide as a high pressure system to the northeast strengthens. Temperatures will remain slightly below normal for the next few days.