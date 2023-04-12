For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. The muggy trend will continue today, especially east of The Trans Pecos as Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects a few isolated thunderstorms to form later today. While temperatures will be slightly lower than yesterday, many will still reach above-normal criteria in the 70’s, 80’s, and low 90’s. Partly cloudy skies with breezy conditions will ensue with the slight chances for rain today as this trend will continue for the next following couple of days.