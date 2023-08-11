For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Muggier conditions are starting to arrive across The Basin, but Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips still expects plenty of sunshine with hot air this afternoon. Despite a few localized thundershowers, skies will be partly to mostly sunny with temperatures reaching into the upper 90’s and triple digits. Winds have shifted more from the southeast which has allowed for more moisture in the atmosphere as this trend will continue through the weekend. This is all while a weak frontal boundary will continue to slowly drag southward, ushering in closer-to-normal temperatures.