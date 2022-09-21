For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips expects most areas of The Basin to remain rainfree today, but places in Southeast New Mexico and the higher elevations of Western West Texas may experience isolated Monsoonal thunderstorms. Otherwise, skies will be more on the sunny side with temperatures rising into the 80’s for most areas and the 90’s for some, barely above normal for the last day of summer. The muggy and breezy conditions will prevail for at least the next few days, but some areas may start to feel more like fall ahead.