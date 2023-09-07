For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. A battle between a high pressure system to the northeast and Monsoonal moisture to the west has been commencing across The Basin. Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips highlights the slight uptick in clouds across the region as with partly to mostly sunny skies, temperatures will reach the upper 80’s, 90’s, and lower triple digits. A few thunderstorms will once again fire off in the mountainous terrain of The Trans Pecos with even fewer storms east of The Pecos River Valley. Once again, winds will pick up from time to time with some of the strongest storms, but generally, southeasterly winds will result in the muggy conditions ensuing. Despite leftover humidity ahead, the stubborn high pressure will slowly win out.