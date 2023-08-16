For more Permian Basin weather…check here on https://www.yourbasin.com/weather/forecast/. Despite the Monsoonal flow of moisture to the west of West Texas slowly pushing a broad area of high pressure away from the region, Meteorologist Ryan DePhillips still predicts plenty of sunshine and hot air this afternoon. As many reach the high 90’s and triple digits this afternoon, winds will pick up from the south-southeast throughout The Basin while coming from the south-southwest in western areas. A few weak thunderstorms are possible in the mountainous terrain after the heat-up this afternoon as this trend will be a bit more likely tomorrow afternoon.