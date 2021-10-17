Feeling like Fall with a Mostly Sunny Sunday- 10-17-21

Sunday has arrived and so far this cool weekend is bringing in fall like temperatures to the Permian Basin.

As the day progresses skies will begin to clear into the afternoon bringing in warmer temperatures with highs in the 70s to 80s throughout the West Texas region.

With the today slightly warmer than yesterday, outdoor activities can be enjoyable our pollen caster reads that tree, grass and weed pollen’s are at a low level.

Be sure to tune in to tonight’s 10 p.m. show for a look into this upcoming week’s weather.